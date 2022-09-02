Teen arrested with rifle, ammo at Shrimp and Petroleum Festival

A teenager was arrested at the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Thursday, police say.

The festival, which is happening this weekend for the first time in two years, is held in Morgan City.

Morgan City Police say some officers with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Narcotics section were near the festival grounds on Front Street, working security for the festival. They saw a 17-year-old in a vehicle with a rifle and a large amount of ammunition.

Back-up was called in, and investigators learned the firearm had been reported stolen. They believe the juvenile was in the area "for nefarious purposes," a release states.

The juvenile was arrested and detained on charges of terrorizing and possession of a stolen firearm.

"Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. and the Morgan City Police Department want to remind our great citizens and those who plan to attend the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival that the safety of everyone is paramount. Officers from multiple agencies will be present on festival grounds throughout the holiday weekend. Remember if you 𝐒𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠. All you have to do is find one of the various law enforcement officers positioned throughout the grounds and alert them to any situation," the release states.

