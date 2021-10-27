St. Mary School Board to appoint temporary District 2 member

The St. Mary Parish School Board will meet in special session tomorrow to appoint a temporary replacement for a board member who died.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of the system's mask policy.

Board members will appoint someone to hold the seat of Sylvia Lockett until an election can be held.

Lockett died on October 8 at Franklin Foundation Hospital. She was 65 years old. Lockett had only been on the board a couple of years, but she had been an educator in St. Mary Parish for almost 40 years before her election.

The board's meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Evans Medine Meeting Room 474 Hwy 317, Centerville.

