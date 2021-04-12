St. Mary Parish traffic stop leads to drug arrest on Sunday

A traffic stop in St. Mary Parish on Sunday resulted in the arrest of a Baldwin man on multiple drug charges.
Deputies say that 41-year-old Reginald Howard Layton was arrested on April 11 following a traffic stop conducted by a K9 deputy.
The Sheriff's Office says the deputy conducting the traffic stop made contact with the driver, identified as Layton, who was confirmed to have had a suspended license.
During the stop a K9 was deployed to conduct and open-air sniff around the vehicle.
Deputies say that crack cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy pills, xanbars, oxycodone, and hydrocodone were allegedly located inside the vehicle along with a semi-automatic pistol
According to the sheriff's department, Layton also had a protective order against him and should not have been in possession of a firearm.
He was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the following charges:
• Driving under suspension
• Possession of marijuana
• Possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute
• Possession of schedule I drugs
• Possession of schedule II drugs
• Possession of schedule IV drugs
• Violation of protective orders
• Possession of firearm in presence of CDS
No bond has been set.
The Sheriff's Office says that Layton will also be held on an active warrant from Beaumont, Texas.
