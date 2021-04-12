St. Mary Parish traffic stop leads to drug arrest on Sunday

A traffic stop in St. Mary Parish on Sunday resulted in the arrest of a Baldwin man on multiple drug charges.

Deputies say that 41-year-old Reginald Howard Layton was arrested on April 11 following a traffic stop conducted by a K9 deputy.

The Sheriff's Office says the deputy conducting the traffic stop made contact with the driver, identified as Layton, who was confirmed to have had a suspended license.

During the stop a K9 was deployed to conduct and open-air sniff around the vehicle.

Deputies say that crack cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy pills, xanbars, oxycodone, and hydrocodone were allegedly located inside the vehicle along with a semi-automatic pistol

According to the sheriff's department, Layton also had a protective order against him and should not have been in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the following charges:

• Driving under suspension

• Possession of marijuana

• Possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute

• Possession of schedule I drugs

• Possession of schedule II drugs

• Possession of schedule IV drugs

• Violation of protective orders

• Possession of firearm in presence of CDS

No bond has been set.

The Sheriff's Office says that Layton will also be held on an active warrant from Beaumont, Texas.

