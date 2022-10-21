St. Mary Parish Correctional facility inmate found dead, autopsy pending

St. Mary Parish Sheriff, Blaise Smith, announced the death of inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Authorities have identified the inmate as 32-year-old Eric Charles, Jr. of Morgan City.

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles was found unresponsive in the facility. Correctional officers and nursing staff responded, as well as EMTs with Acadian Ambulance. Charles was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital and then on to Lafayette General Medical Center by helicopter.

Charles’ death remains under investigation, but investigators have found no evidence of foul play. According to the SMPSO, an autopsy is pending.

