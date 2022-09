St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 12-year-old runaway.

Samouree Randle is from Houma, but was in the Morgan City area this weekend when he ran away. He was last seen by relatives at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

If you have seen him, or have any information about his location, please call the sheriff's office at 337-828-1960.