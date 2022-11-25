St. Mary deputies offer tips for safe shopping

Holiday shopping can be a lot of fun, but it also can turn bad quickly if you're targeted by thieves.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office put together a video full of tips that can help you avoid becoming a victim during the holiday season.

"As many of you are enjoying your Thanksgiving and strategizing on where you will go to shop tomorrow for the busiest and craziest shopping day of the Christmas season, we want to give you a few things to consider in order to stay safe during your shopping time," the Wednesday post says. "𝘾𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 are prevalent during this time of year. But, you CAN take some steps to avoid becoming a victim of opportunistic criminals. The deputies of the SMPSO have put together this little video to help you!"

Here's the video: