St. Mary Community Action Agency hosting June senior dinner events

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — During the month of June, St. Mary Community Action Agency will be hosting senior luncheons for residents in the Morgan City, Franklin and Baldwin areas.

The first Senior Feeding event will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the AARP Building located at 4014 Chennault Street in Morgan City. Attendees will be able to participate in bingo and door prizes prior to the dinner.

Dinner for the Franklin and Baldwin areas will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Central Office, located at 1407 Barrow Street in Franklin. This is a pick-up and go service.

For information about the events, contact the St. Mary Central Office at (337) 828-5703.