SLCC Brings Mobile Lab & Short-Term Training Opportunities to Morgan City

If you're looking for a new career, SLCC wants to talk to you about it.

The SLCC Mobile Lab will be in Morgan City to offer information about short-term training programs for jobs that are in demand in south Louisiana.

The lab will be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on La. 70 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Staff will be on hand to assist with tuition assistance options, too. Be one of the first 50 people to register for a short-term course during the event to qualify for a $1000 scholarship to a short-term course at SLCC’s Young Memorial Campus.

Prospective students can get answers to their questions about short-term workforce programs available at Young Memorial.

SLCC is currently enrolling people in its Maritime Structural Fitter class. This 12-week course prepares students to work in shipyards and construction sites, to build and repair ships, and work on other metal structures. Participants will learn to weld, grind, and shape metal during this course. Companies are actively hiring for structural fitters across South Louisiana, and most SLCC graduates get job offers immediately upon completion of class. Other short-term programs opening soon include Welding, Manufacturing Technology, Nurse Aide, and HVAC Repair.

“This event will drive home our message that you can ‘learn in your own backyard.’ There are several high-wage, and high-demand positions open in and around Morgan City. Our job is to help residents prepare for those jobs and benefit from lifelong career opportunities in these fields,” stated Nancy Roy, Director of Client Relations and Student Recruitment for SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development.

Staff and faculty will also be available to answer questions from residents interested in traditional academic courses, too.

SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department was established in 2015. This division of SLCC offers short-term training for in-demand jobs to meet the needs of the community’s workforce. For more information, call 337-521-6639 or email nancy.roy@solacc.edu.