Shots fired in St. Mary Parish, one suspect arrested, one still on the run

Morgan City Police Department responded to responded to the area of Egle Street in Shannon Homes in regard to reports of shots fired on Tuesday, August, 30 just before 3 p.m.

As a precaution, authorities issued a lock down for local schools in the area.

According to reports, Tiara Knighten and Tieka Junifer, both of Morgan City, were identified for their involvement in a physical altercation. The altercation resulted in Knighten allegedly taking a gun out producing a struggle between the two individuals.

Shots were fired and the individuals involved dispersed. Authorities say no one was hit by gun fire and upon locating the gun it was reported as stolen.

MCPD obtained warrants for the arrest of both Knighten and Junifer on their involvement in the incident, however, only Knighten has been arrested and taken into custody at the Morgan City Jail.

Authorities are still looking for Junifer and wanted on active arrest warrants from the Morgan City Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tieka Junifer is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

