St. Mary Sheriff thinks condition related to COVID

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith has broken the silence regarding a medical condition that had him hospitalized several times in recent months - but unfortunately he says he doesn't have much information to share.

Smith was hospitalized in March, and says he's in a rehab center now.

"I want to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers, concern, love, and support during my recent illness. I am happy to announce that I recently transitioned to a rehabilitation center where I am improving daily.

"I have received many inquiries into my illness, and unfortunately, I do not have much information to give," the sheriff says in a Facebook post. "The specific underlying cause of my condition is still unknown. However, there is a suspicion that my bout with COVID19 in December of 2021 may be causing some of the complications."

The sheriff thanked his medical providers and also his employees. He said he hopes to return to work soon.

"Please continue to pray for my family and me, and as always, peace be with you, and God bless," the sheriff says.

Here's the post: