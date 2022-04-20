St. Mary Sheriff back home after being hospitalized in March

After nearly a month in the hospital for an undetermined illness, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith has returned home.

In March, Smith was hospitalized with an undetermined illness and was seeking medical attention. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office continued to operate as normal, according to a spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 20, the sheriff's office said Smith was released from the hospital.

Smith and his family are continuing to ask for privacy in the matter and say Sheriff Smith will make a statement when he is ready.

"He and his family are humbled and thankful for all the prayers, well-wishes, and positive thoughts," the post reads.

