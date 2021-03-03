Several crashes on US 90 Bridge in Morgan City cause backup

Several crash blocked lanes of traffic along US Hwy 90 over the Atchafalaya River in Morgan City.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office say that they are working to open the Westbound lane. Eastbound lane is still expected to be blocked for some time.

David Spencer, Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, says there were at least 4 separate crashes, with around 8 to 10 cars involved. The crashes occurred on the bridge in the eastbound lanes.

Some injuries have been reported but the severity of those injuries is not known.

Morgan City Police spokesperson Captain Betty Augman explained that the crashes happened around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

Their agency worked only one of the crashes. It was between an 18-wheeler and three vehicles.

No word on severity of injuries. The cause of that crash is still under investigation.

The US 90 bridge is undergoing work for rehabilitation which has reduced lanes of traffic. Work began in September 2019 and is estimated for completion in summer 2021.

