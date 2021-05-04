Second arrest made in fatal Baldwin shooting

Deputies have made a second arrest in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Baldwin.

As the investigation progressed, an arrest warrant was obtained for 50-year-old Roshonda Thomas of Franklin. Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, May 4, shortly after 4 p.m., and is facing a charge of accessory after the fact - second degree murder.

Thomas was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has not yet been set.

Deputies arrested Anthony Hills in connection with the shooting on Sunday after he turned himself in to the Jeanerette Marshal's Office. He is facing a charge of second degree murder. Bail has been set at $1 million.

The man killed in the shooting, identified as 23-year-old Brian Gibson, Jr., was found wounded on Main Street Sunday morning, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

