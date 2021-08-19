Repairs being made to damaged portion of Hwy 182 Bridge in Berwick

Repairs are being made Thursday morning to the damaged section of the Highway 182 Bridge in Berwick.

A portion of the bridge's concrete barrier rail was damaged in July during a single-vehicle crash. That crash closed the bridge for several days.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began work to repair the damage at 8:00 am.

According to local law enforcement, the repairs were projected to take two hours to complete with weather permitting.

The eastbound lane of the bridge was closed to traffic and motorists were detoured to U.S. 90 while repairs were made.

