Remains found near Franklin identified as Lafayette woman

Human remains found in Franklin in January have now been identified.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith announced that detectives have identified the human remains found near Franklin.

The remains were those of a woman, identified as Casey Marie Collins, 39, of the Lafayette area.

Collins' remains were found in a wooded area 10 miles north of Franklin on January 8, 2021 by two hunters

Detectives, using the CODIS system, were able to identify the remains. The investigation is continuing as a homicide.

The public is advised to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office with any information that may be helpful in this case

