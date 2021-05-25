Region 3 to hold vaccination events in St. Mary Parish

The Region 3 Office of Public Health will hold upcoming vaccination events in St. Mary Parish.
Three events will take place in the parish over the next few weeks.
Those wanting to receive a vaccine at the events should schedule their appointment online at laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov or call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.
The vaccination events are free.
See the list of events in St. Mary below:
St. Mary Parish
Patterson Housing Authority
May 28, 2021
409 Grout Street
Patterson
Brownell Homes Community Center
June 1, 2021
336 Wren Street
Morgan City
Cypress Bayou Casino (One-dose J&J vaccine)
June 5, 2021
832 Martin Luther King
Charenton
Vaccine events will also be held in the neighboring parishes of Lafourche and Terrebonne.
Lafourche Parish
Peltier Park
May 27, 2021
151 Peliter Drive
Thibodaux
Lockport Rouses
May 28, 2021
1428 Crescent Avenue
Lockport
Terrebonne Parish
Pointe Aux Chenes Supermarket
May 28, 2021
1482 Hwy 665
Montegut
Bourg Supermarket
May 29, 2021
4512 Country Drive
Bourg
Marcel's Supermarket
May 29, 2021
2013 Hwy 182
Houma
Fletcher Technical College (One-dose J&J vaccine)
June 5, 2021
1407 Hwy 311
Schriever
