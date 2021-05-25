Watch
Region 3 to hold vaccination events in St. Mary Parish

Posted at 7:59 AM, May 25, 2021
The Region 3 Office of Public Health will hold upcoming vaccination events in St. Mary Parish.

Three events will take place in the parish over the next few weeks.

Those wanting to receive a vaccine at the events should schedule their appointment online at laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov or call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

The vaccination events are free.

See the list of events in St. Mary below:

St. Mary Parish

Patterson Housing Authority
May 28, 2021
409 Grout Street
Patterson

Brownell Homes Community Center
June 1, 2021
336 Wren Street
Morgan City

Cypress Bayou Casino (One-dose J&J vaccine)
June 5, 2021
832 Martin Luther King
Charenton

Vaccine events will also be held in the neighboring parishes of Lafourche and Terrebonne.

Lafourche Parish

Peltier Park
May 27, 2021
151 Peliter Drive
Thibodaux

Lockport Rouses
May 28, 2021
1428 Crescent Avenue
Lockport

Terrebonne Parish

Pointe Aux Chenes Supermarket
May 28, 2021
1482 Hwy 665
Montegut

Bourg Supermarket
May 29, 2021
4512 Country Drive
Bourg

Marcel's Supermarket
May 29, 2021
2013 Hwy 182
Houma

Fletcher Technical College (One-dose J&J vaccine)
June 5, 2021
1407 Hwy 311
Schriever

