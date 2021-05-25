Region 3 to hold vaccination events in St. Mary Parish

The Region 3 Office of Public Health will hold upcoming vaccination events in St. Mary Parish.

Three events will take place in the parish over the next few weeks.

Those wanting to receive a vaccine at the events should schedule their appointment online at laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov or call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

The vaccination events are free.

See the list of events in St. Mary below:

St. Mary Parish

Patterson Housing Authority

May 28, 2021

409 Grout Street

Patterson

Brownell Homes Community Center

June 1, 2021

336 Wren Street

Morgan City

Cypress Bayou Casino (One-dose J&J vaccine)

June 5, 2021

832 Martin Luther King

Charenton

Vaccine events will also be held in the neighboring parishes of Lafourche and Terrebonne.

Lafourche Parish

Peltier Park

May 27, 2021

151 Peliter Drive

Thibodaux

Lockport Rouses

May 28, 2021

1428 Crescent Avenue

Lockport

Terrebonne Parish

Pointe Aux Chenes Supermarket

May 28, 2021

1482 Hwy 665

Montegut

Bourg Supermarket

May 29, 2021

4512 Country Drive

Bourg

Marcel's Supermarket

May 29, 2021

2013 Hwy 182

Houma

Fletcher Technical College (One-dose J&J vaccine)

June 5, 2021

1407 Hwy 311

Schriever

