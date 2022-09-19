Watch Now
Possible explosive device found in Centerville

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 19, 2022
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking the public to avoid the Chandra Lane area in Centerville after a possible explosive device was found.

During an active investigation at a residence on Chandra Lane, detectives found a possible explosive device.

Working in conjunction with the Franklin Fire Department, Centerville Fire Department, and in contact with the Louisiana State Police, safety protocols have been identified and implemented while first responders are working the scene.

To preserve the public’s safety, the area is blocked off.

Further information will be available at the conclusion of the investigation.

We'll update this story as soon as we can.

