Police investigating shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. - Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that happened at the St. Mary Parish courthouse.
One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, the spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office stated.
Louisiana State Police will be taking over the case.
KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once it becomes available.
