Police investigating shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse

Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 12, 2022
FRANKLIN, La. - Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that happened at the St. Mary Parish courthouse.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, the spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office stated.

Louisiana State Police will be taking over the case.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once it becomes available.

