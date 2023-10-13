Plane crashes near Patterson; NTSB investigating

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small private plane near Patterson Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the NTSB said the crash happened around 3:11 p.m. on Thursday. A Cessna 414 crashed in a field near the Patterson airport, she said.

After the plane crashed, a fire started, she said. The crash happened about 300 feet short of Runway 6, but she said she couldn't say if the plane was taking off or landing at the time. NTSB investigators are en route and were expected to arrive Friday afternoon to begin their on-site investigation, document the scene, examine the aircraft and eventually move the aircraft to a facility for examination, she said.

We reached out to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, and they confirmed that a plane crashed near Zenor Road in Patterson Thursday afternoon.

A witness gave KATC an FAA registration number for the plane that indicates it is a 2006 Cessna owned by a Morgan City company.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.