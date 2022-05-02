Person pulled from Atchafalaya River near Berwick identified

A Morgan City woman has been identified as the person pulled from the Atchafalaya River near Berwick

St. Mary Parish Deputies say on Sunday morning, May 1, 2022, Marine Section deputies were dispatched to a call of a body in the water around 5 miles south of Berwick.

The Marine Deputies arrived at the location and recovered the body of an unidentified female. After an investigation, they have determined the identity of the woman as 38-year-old Monique Barrilleaux of Morgan City.

The investigation is ongoing, they say.

