Patterson man arrested in connection with shooting

Berwick Police arrested a Patterson man early Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.

Chase A. Martin, 27, was booked with two counts attempted second-degree murder.

Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, with reports of shots fired in the Country Club Estates area. Then a man called to report someone had shot at him and a friend outside of his house on Tournament Boulevard.

The victims told police that they were sitting outside the house when a man stopped his truck in front of the house and fired a gun at them before fleeing. The men weren't hit, but there was damage to two vehicles and the house, police said.

The victims knew the shooter, and police allegedly found evidence to link Martin to the shooting, as well. They arrested him and he allegedly admitted to shooting a gun in front of the house.

Investigators got a warrant, and booked him into the Berwick Jail where he remains as of Thursday morning with no bond set at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.