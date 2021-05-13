Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down US 90 east in Patterson

An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down the eastbound lanes of highway 90 in Patterson.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are currently on the scene of the incident which occurred Thursday morning on highway 90 east near Red Cypress Road.

The Eastbound lanes are shut down as crews work to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

The sheriff's department is advising motorists to avoid this area.

There were no reports of injuries.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel