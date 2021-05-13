Watch
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down US 90 east in Patterson

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:27 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 08:27:37-04

An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down the eastbound lanes of highway 90 in Patterson.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are currently on the scene of the incident which occurred Thursday morning on highway 90 east near Red Cypress Road.

The Eastbound lanes are shut down as crews work to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

The sheriff's department is advising motorists to avoid this area.

There were no reports of injuries.

