Online fundraiser set up for family of 11-year-old fatally shot in Morgan City

The family of the 11-year-old shot and killed in Morgan City over the weekend has set up a fundraiser online for funeral expenses.

According to his family, Van Hunt, was a fun-loving child who enjoyed baseball, riding his skateboard and hunting with his grandfather. Saturday night, Hunt was fatally shot while at a house in the 2200 block of Maple Street in Morgan City.

Another teen was arrested in connection with the shooting and was booked with Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Illegal Use of a Dangerous Instrumentality.

Read more here

The family is asking for $10,000 in funds to pay for funeral and memorial costs for Hunt. MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin is handling all funeral arrangements, according to the GoFundMe organizer Fran Larpenteur.

Larpenteur hopes that funds will help Hunt's mother with burial costs as she is "missing work while dealing with the loss of her son." As of Tuesday evening, the fundraiser has made just over $6,000.

Donations can also be made to the MK Dixon funeral home in Van's name, according to family. Funeral arrangements have not been posted.

The gofundme page can be viewed here

Hunt was a 6th-grade student at Franklin Jr High in Franklin before moving to Pesson Elementary School in New Iberia.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel