11-year-old killed in Morgan City weekend shooting

Courtesy MCPD
Morgan City Police
Posted at 11:40 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 13:41:25-05

The Morgan City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Maple Street around 7:22 pm on February 12.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that an 11-year-old boy had been critically injured.

They say life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the 11-year-old was later pronounced dead.

According to the department, several juveniles inside the residence allegedly gained access to a weapon.

Police determined through their investigation that a 14-year-old boy took possession of the weapon, loaded it, and discharged the weapon, tragically taking the life of the victim.

The 14-year-old was detained and eventually arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Illegal Use of a Dangerous Instrumentality.

He was transferred to a juvenile facility pending a hearing before a magistrate, the department said.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

