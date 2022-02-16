One young boy was shot and killed in Morgan City

This shooting happened Saturday evening on maple street. One family member tells me the boys were at a sleepover in Morgan city when this took place.

"One of the boys picked up the shotgun, loaded it with the shells, and pointed it at Van, my god child's son, and pulled the trigger and hit him in the back of the head."

First responders were unsuccessful in trying to revive the 11-year-old van hunt. They say van was living with his dad but, spent the weekend at a family member's home."

He begged his mom to go to the little guy's house and she didn't want but she had finally given in and let him go now she's hurt she did like the child to go and all of this came out of its devastation, and he lost his life.

Now van's family is seeking help with burial costs. The family member tells me after she got the call about the tragic incident she wanted to help the family as much as she can.

"I didn't know what other way I could help her so I ended up asking some of the family members on her side if I could go and set up a go fund account. So I was giving the permission so I did set it up and it's doing well, it just needs a little bit more funds and she'll be wear taken care of."

