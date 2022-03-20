One shot during Sunday morning armed robbery in Morgan City

One person was shot during a Sunday morning armed robbery in Morgan City.

Morgan City Police say they responded at 5:00 am on March 20 to the area of Egle Street in regards to the incident.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been shot.

He was transported to an out of area hospital for treatment, they say.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605.

