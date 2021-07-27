One person rescued from airplane in waters south of Morgan City

The Coast Guard rescued one person Tuesday morning from a down aircraft in Fourleague Bay, which is south of Morgan City.

The Coast Guard says they received a report at 8:18 a.m. stating a single engine 2002 Cessna 182T airplane crashed into Fourleague Bay and one person was seen exiting the aircraft.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew and a St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's Department boat crew arrived on scene to assist, the Coast Gaurd says. The helicopter crew hoisted the person from the water and that person was transported to awaiting emergency medical services at a local airport near Morgan City.

It was confirmed by rescue crews there was only one person, with reportedly minor injuries, on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel