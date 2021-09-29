One dead, one booked in Morgan City crash

One person is dead and another jailed following a Tuesday night crash in Morgan City, police say.

Officers were called to La. 182 near Aycock Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, police say.

They found a pick-up truck had run off the road, hitting a utility pole and several vehicles in a parking lot. The driver, Juan Tapia-Gutierrez and a passenger were transported to a local hospital.

The passenger died. MCPD aren't release his identity yet, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators suspected driver impairment and obtained a blood sample for toxicology from the driver Tapia-Gutierrez.

After Tapia-Gutierrez was released from the hospital, he was arrested by MCPD and booked with Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Driving While Intoxicated -1st Offense and Vehicular Homicide.