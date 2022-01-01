City of Franklin makes final preparations for New Year's celebrations

The City of Franklin is making final preparations, for the countdown to the New Year has begun. Thursday night, the city rings in 2022 by lowering one of its iconic Victorian lampposts seven stories from the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.

As the city of Franklin hosts its second annual lamppost dropping, Tiger Verdin says he's expecting the city to be in attendance and enjoy the entertainment.

"Here in the city of Franklin we're going to have a dance floor. The whole St. Mary Parish courthouse square will be the dance floor for tonight. We're expecting maybe a couple thousand people to come out tonight [from] all throughout Acadiana as the lowering of the lamppost happens. It's gonna be a magical right here in Franklin."

Parish President David Hanagriff says Hannah's Machine Shop did the construction for the annual drop.

"This is something we do out of the kindness of our hearts from Hannah's machine shop. We're located in Centerville, Louisiana and we've been open for 112 years. [With] the community and everyone that's built around us, we'll always help Franklin."