Morgan City woman killed in crash

BAYOU L'OURSE, La. - A 28-year-old Morgan City woman was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Assumption Parish.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on LA 662 just north of US Hwy 90, according to a spokesperson for Troop C. The crash would claim the life of Dalaina Rentrope.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rentrope was traveling north on LA 662 in a 2020 Nissan Versa. For reasons still under investigation, she crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2011 Ford F-150 head-on. Rentrope was not wearing her seat belt and suffered serious injuries, the spokesperson stated. She was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where she later died. The driver of the Ford and his passenger were wearing their seat belts and suffered minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Rentrope and a standard toxicology report is pending. The driver of the Ford was not suspected to be impaired and he provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

