Morgan City teen arrested, accused of posting threats on social media

A Morgan City teen has been arrested, accused of making threats on social media concerning a local school, according to Berwick Police.

Police say they received a complaint concerning the threats on the night of Wednesday, May 12. During the course of a joint investigation between Berwick Police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old juvenile was identified as a suspect, police say.

According to police, on Thursday morning, May 13, the juvenile was located at his residence. Police say he admitted to the threats during questioning and warrant was prepared for his arrest.

The juvenile was placed under arrest by Berwick PD and booked on the charge of terrorizing, police say.

He was later released to the custody of his parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

Berwick Police say officers and deputies were present at the school Thursday morning for precautionary reasons. They say there was no immediate threats to the school, and officers will maintain school presence to ensure everyone's safety.

