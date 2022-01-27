Morgan City Police seek information on shooting, identity of suspects

Police in Morgan City are seeking information in connection with a Monday night shooting.

Chief James F. Blair and the Morgan City Department are seeking assistance from their Community Partners in identifying suspects in a shooting investigation.

On the evening of January 24, 2022 officers responded to the area of Chester Bowles Street in regards to shots being fired. During the investigation it was learned that four subjects allegedly arrived in a dark blue or black Dodge Ram and fired several shots at a residence before fleeing the area.

Detectives are looking for information on the identity of the truck along with the suspects involved.

Anyone having information about this investigation is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985)380-4605. You can remain anonymous.

