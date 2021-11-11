Morgan City man wanted in connection to Tuesday shooting on Grizzaffi Street

A 19-year-old in Morgan City is wanted in connection with a shooting on Grizzaffi Street that left a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say that victim is in a stable but guarded condition

On Tuesday November 09, 202, police responded to a shooting. Investigators arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital where they are listed in stable, but guarded condition.

Police say that overnight and during the early morning hours with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and the Berwick Police Department investigators executed several search warrants in multiple areas.

Keith Garner Jr. was developed as a suspect after evidence was allegedly uncovered linking him as the shooter in the incident.

Warrants were obtained for Garner Jr.'s arrest. He is still at large and police say he should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of Keith Garner Jr. are asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

He is wanted on the following charges:

𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗠𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿

𝗔𝗴𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗢𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲

𝗜𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

𝗔𝗴𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗺

𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲

