Morgan City man arrested following drive-by shooting in Bayou Vista

BAYOU VISTA, La. — A Morgan City man is accused of attempted murder following a drive-by shooting in St. Mary Parish.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, deputies responded to Lonely Oak Lane in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a complainant who stated that a man pulled up behind their vehicle and fired a gun several times, striking the complainant's vehicle and residence.

Deputies began an investigation, gathered evidence, and subsequently developed Juan Alejandro Espinoza-Barrow, 29, as the suspect, according to a spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested following a traffic stop in Bayou Vista.

Espinoza-Barrow was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail for booking.

Bail has been set at $160,000.