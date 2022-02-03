Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Morgan City man accused of computer solicitation of a minor

Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 11:24:51-05

Morgan City Police have arrested a local man after he allegedly sent explicit pictures to a child.

Todd C. Stevens, 36, was booked with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division began an investigation on January 10, 2022 after an explicit image was sent to a juvenile.

They identified Stevens as the person who sent the image, and after the investigation obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Stevens was located and arrested yesterday by detectives in the area of Palm Street. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

