Morgan City man accused of computer solicitation of a minor

Morgan City Police have arrested a local man after he allegedly sent explicit pictures to a child.

Todd C. Stevens, 36, was booked with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division began an investigation on January 10, 2022 after an explicit image was sent to a juvenile.

They identified Stevens as the person who sent the image, and after the investigation obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Stevens was located and arrested yesterday by detectives in the area of Palm Street. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

