Morgan City man accused of arson in residential fire

A Morgan City man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a home while two people were inside, Berwick Police said Friday.

Officers with Berwick PD were dispatched to Pharr St. on August 3 to assist the Berwick Volunteer Fire Department with a residential fire. Investigators determined the fire was suspicious in nature and needed further investigation.

Police say David Domangue was identified as a suspect and, after conducting interviews and collecting evidence, police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Berwick detectives and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office located Domangue on August 12 at 1:40 p.m. in the Bayou Vista area, police say. He was placed under arrest without incident on the Berwick warrant.

Domangue was transported to Berwick Jail, where he was booked on the charge and later released after posting a $50,000 bond.

