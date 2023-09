MORGAN CITY, La. — The 88th Annual Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is underway in Morgan City.

The festival, which honors the two industries that built the small community, runs through Monday, September 4, 2023.

It will look a little different this year; due to the statewide burn ban, the fireworks show is canceled.

You can still enjoy live music, food, children's activities, and events like the "Blessing of the Fleet," a water parade.

For a full schedule of events, click here.