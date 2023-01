MORGAN CITY, La. — Morgan City Junior High School has been placed on evacuation status due to some substance that has been agitating students. The substance is believed to be pepper spray, according to Morgan City Police Department.

Capt. Betty Augman says all students have been safely and securely evacuated as an abundance of caution.

The source of the substance is under investigation. Don't come to the school until heard from the school, authorities say.