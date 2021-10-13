Morgan City firefighters respond to two property fires, separate locations, same owner

SIRACUSAVILLE — Two locations in Siracusaville, near Morgan City, were on fire just after midnight Wednesday morning, involving the same owner.

Chetta Lane in Siracusaville had a fully engulfed house fire a spokesperson with MCFD say.

While fire officials were on their way to the scene, dispatch advised of a vehicle fire on Grace Street also in Siracusaville.

MCFD say that the house fire was the result of an electrical issue, but the vehicle fire is still under investigation by Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Amelia Vol. Fire Department was requested for mutual aid to assist with the separate incidents.

KATC will update as information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel