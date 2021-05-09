Morgan City entrepreneur brings rentals to Lake End Park

MORGAN CITY, La. — Next time you visit Lake End Park, you will have plenty of more options to enjoy your day.

The owner of a water activity equipment rental is hoping to transform Lake End Park’s lake beach.

Lake End Rental’s owner Jonathan Scully was born and raised in the area and remembers growing up doing the activities he now offers guests of the surrounding campgrounds.

With the majority of sites booked through July, he says business will be good.

“I have a passion for this place, but not everybody has the opportunity to do that,” said Scully. “What we want to do is show everybody what we love about this place, what we care about so much.”

This rental service offers kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes for guests to enjoy.

Plus, it provides chairs and umbrellas on the shore for people to sunbathe.

Later in July, he hopes to bring out jet skis and boats.

He says this is good for people’s quality of life, and Morgan City’s economy.

“Hopefully it’ll start a domino effect of getting people to reinvest in our community, show them what we have, making the best of what we have, and just offer a higher quality of life,” he said. “When you see kids smiling, when you see parents out here in the sun, getting a little vitamin D, whatever it may be, it’s just a different quality of life.”

He hopes, next time people think of visiting Louisiana, they don’t only think of Baton Rouge or New Orleans. More so, he hopes people from Morgan City will want to visit their own town.

“There are so many people that are in this town that are leaving this town on the weekends to find other things to do, and we got to change that,” he said. “We got to get Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, out here and showing them it’s so beautiful.”

