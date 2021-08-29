Morgan City beginning to feel effects of Hurricane Ida

Morgan City is bracing for potential impact from Hurricane Ida as the storm begins to move inland.

The city made preparations for the storm on ahead of the storm by closing their floodgates and placing residents under a voluntary evacuation.

KATC's Victor Jorges was in the city on Sunday with a look at conditions as Ida continued her move to the northwest.

The storm is expected to move towards Houma and near Morgan City during the afternoon hours and potentially bring strong winds and heavy rains to the area.

Conditions are expected to worsen through the evening hours.

A curfew is in place from Dusk on Sunday, August 29 to Dawn on Monday, August 30.

