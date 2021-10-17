MCPD: Have homecoming fun, but follow the rules

Morgan City Police want everyone to have fun for homecoming, but reminds revelers to follow the rules.

"Today embarks the beginning of Homecoming Week for Morgan City High School. The Morgan City Police Department wants everyone to enjoy this week and do so responsibly. We ask that everyone follow the rules set forth by Morgan City High School and in accordance with Louisiana Law," a Facebook post from the department says.

The MCPD will be adjusting patrols to ensure everyone celebrates safely.

"As usual Homecoming Week brings an influx of kids to certain neighborhoods through out the City of Morgan City. The Morgan City Police Department will be focusing patrols in these areas to ensure public safety," the post states. "Remember that in order to toilet paper a residence you must first have the permission of the owner. No foreign substances such as ketchup. mustard, or anything other than toilet paper is allowed. If these violations do occur, they will be reported to the school administration and appropriate action will be taken by the Morgan City Police Department."

Pedestrians and drivers alike should be aware of celebrations.

"If traveling through the area on foot please confine those travels to the sidewalks keeping the roadways clear. If in vehicles please abide by the posted speed limits assuring the safety of everyone. Please respect residents and their properties that are not taking part in Homecoming Week," the post states.

