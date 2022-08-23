MCPD Detectives make multiple arrests in January Chester Bowles shooting

Morgan City Police Department Detectives made multiple arrests in January Chester Bowles shooting.

On January 24, 2022, officers with the MCPD responded to the area of Chester Bowles in Morgan City regarding multiple gun shots in which numerous shell casings were located in the streets.

The original story from the incident can be found by clicking here.

Authorities were able to locate video that revealed a black truck entering the area and four male individuals exiting the vehicle. Three of the individuals shot at a residence over 35 times. The residence was unoccupied at the time.

Jaicherydan Treell Gutter, 24, of Hammond, Louisiana was identified as one of the subjects involved in the ongoing investigation. According to authorities, evidence was uncovered linking Gutter to the incident when an arrest warrant was prepared for his arrest.

On July 26, 2022, Gutter was located and arrested by the Berwick Police Department on the active arrest warrants held by the Morgan City Police on the following charges: Criminal Conspiracy to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Use of Dangerous Instrumentalities.

In further investigation, Tyler Raydell Andrews, 22, and Damari Antonio Coleman, 22, of Hammond were both identified as two of the three remaining subjects involved.

Investigators uncovered evidence linking Andrews and Coleman to the crime and further discovered that both were convicted felons which prohibited them from possessing a firearm. Arrest warrants were prepared for Andrew and Coleman's arrest.

The information was turned over to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Fugitive Task Force in an attempt to apprehend these two individuals involved.

On August 22, 2022, Andrews and Coleman were located and arrested by the task force in the Hammond area. They were both transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Correctional Facility on the active arrest warrants held by the Morgan City Police. on the following charges: Criminal Conspiracy to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Use of Dangerous Instrumentalities, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

They were later transported to the Morgan City Jail and booked on their active arrest warrants. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division @ (985)380-4605.