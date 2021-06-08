Man struck by gunfire in Morgan City

One person was stuck by gunfire on Monday evening in Morgan City.

The Morgan City Police Department says they received calls of shots fired in the area of Poncio Street and Railroad Avenue.

Responding officers arrived in the area and located a man who had been struck by gunfire. Police say he was hit "in the lower extremity."

That person was taken to a New Orleans hospital, according to KWBJ.

Officials say that further details on the incident will be released at a later time.

