Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice attends Constitution Day at Morgan City High

On Thursday, September 16, Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer joined faculty and students at Morgan City High School in the observance of Constitution Day.

There, the Louisiana Supreme Court says he met with dual enrollment U.S. History and honors Civics students and highlighted the importance of civics education.

The visit was a part of the court's participation in the Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom program and was coordinated with St. Mary Parish Superintendent of Schools Dr. Teresa Bagwell and Morgan City High School Principal Tim Hymel.

According to the Court, St. Mary Parish, and especially Morgan City High School, hold strong ties for Chief Justice Weimer.

His Supreme Court district and the appellate district he served while a judge on the First Circuit Court of Appeal both include St. Mary Parish. Morgan City High School Principal Tim Hymel was first hired as a teacher by Chief Justice Weimer’s cousin, also named John Weimer (but pronounced Why-mer). Principal Hymel also attended the Chief Justice’s beloved alma mater, Nicholls State University, where he was a pitcher on the Colonel’s baseball team alongside the Chief’s brother-in-law, Louis Hymel.

Further, the court says that retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Harry T. Lemmon, whose seat Chief Justice Weimer was elected to fill, was a member of the Morgan City High School’s class of 1945. Justice Lemmon was a star athlete and a member of that school’s hall of fame.

“These coincidences join each of us with past ties and a present role in education, especially during a time when the importance of education must be made a priority for our students,” said Chief Justice Weimer. ”There is no better time for the Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom program to support our state’s educators in presenting civics education programs to students.”

“As educators we recognize the value of real-life experience in promoting learning that extends beyond the classroom. Programs that promote student understanding through those who are part of the process are so beneficial to their academic growth and possibly even their eventual career choice," said St. Mary Parish Superintendent of Schools Dr. Teresa Bagwell. "We thoroughly enjoyed Justice Weimer’s visit to Morgan City High School and are thankful for his role in advocating the Judges in the Classroom program.”

“It was an honor to host a very special and highly knowledgeable ‘teacher’ at Morgan City High School this morning as Justice Weimer met with our honors Civics and dual enrollment U.S. History students. His talent for explaining the role of the court and its challenges while answering questions posed by students is uniquely personable and offered them an insight into the application of Constitutional law that they will remember for years to come," said Morgan City High School Principal Tim Hymel. "As principal, I am grateful for the opportunity to welcome such a prestigious member of the court to our school and deeply appreciate his genuine support of education.”

Constitution Day is a federal observance of September 17, 1787, when 39 Founding Fathers signed and adopted the U.S. Constitution, which recognizes the rights of all citizens whether by birth or naturalization.

2021 marked the 234th anniversary of this commemoration.

