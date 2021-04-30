Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival announces renewed poster contest

MORGAN CITY, La. - The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival, Louisiana’s Oldest Chartered Harvest Festival, announced Friday its renewed poster contest.

The contest is open to artists throughout the state and the winning design will be used for the official 2021 poster. A $500 cash award will be presented to the winning artist.

Contest guidelines are now available by calling (985) 385-0703 or email info@shrimpandpetroleum.org. The deadline for submission of the design is June 28, 2021.

The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will be held on Labor Day Weekend from September 2, 2021, to September 6, 2021.

Visit the link for more information https://www.shrimpandpetroleum.org/poster-contest.

