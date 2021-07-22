Live oak tree in Morgan City park to be removed, others inspected

The City of Morgan City says an old Live Oak tree that split on Saturday morning will be taken down.

According to the city, officials met Thursday morning with a licensed Consulting Arborist from the LSU Ag Center to determine the fate of the tree in Lawrence Park.

The area of the park where the tree had fallen along with a playground nearby was roped off for safety on Saturday.

The trees in that park, the city says, date back over 100 years.

"It is believed that they were planted not long after the Civil War ended and the park was donated to the City the same year we became incorporated in 1860. That parcel of land was fortified for the Civil War and later donated to the City to be 'a park for the people' and nothing else," they say.

After the meeting with the arborist, it was determined that the tree cannot be saved.

"We are working on a plan to replace the tree," the city said in an update.

All of other trees in the park will be inspected.

