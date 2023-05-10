Law enforcement and family searching for 14-year-old runaway

St. Mary Parish law enforcement and family members are searching for a 14-year-old who ran away from home.

Bryleigh Landry was last seen at her Franklin home around midnight on Monday, family members tell us.

She is described as having reddish-brown hair past her shoulders and hazel eyes. Her right nostril is pierced, and she may or may not be wearing a ring in it. She has a tattoo of three hearts on one wrist, and a mole on the end of her nose. She's 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 150 lb, and wears glasses but may not have them with her. The tattoo is on her right wrist as pictured but she usually wears long sleeves, jackets and bracelets so it may be covered.

If you have information on where she might be, you are asked to call Franklin Police at (337) 828-3859, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960or 911.