Lafayette man wanted for alleged shooting and kidnapping incident in Bayou Vista

St. Mary Parish Detectives is still searching for a Lafayette man wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting and kidnapping in Bayou Vista last weekend.

The incident happened on Saturn Road around 12:29 A.M. on Saturday when reports were made involving a woman with a gun shot wound.

Detectives also learned that Derrick Lee John Williams Jr., 20, took a 1-year-old child from the residence and fled.

A level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory was issued on behalf of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office by the Louisiana State Police.

Later on that day, the child was found safe.

SMPSO detectives have obtained a warrant for Williams on the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Sheriff Blaise asks for the public's assistance in locating Williams and to contact their office at 337-828-1960 if you have information on the case. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on their website at www.stmaryso.com.

