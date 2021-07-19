ST. MARY PARISH, La. – The LA 182 Bridge over the Atchafalaya River remains closed in both directions due to a Sunday traffic incident on the Berwick side.

Police say they are waiting to hear from DOTD on an estimated time to reopen the bridge.

The trailer of a truck, which was filled with concrete, broke free and crashed into the side of the bridge on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, but the bridge was damaged significantly. Because of that, the bridge was closed until further notice pending inspection by Louisiana DOTD.

